Suffolk’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, which jumped from 7% on Saturday to 9.1% on Sunday remained high on Monday — recorded at 8.9% — according to data released by the state yesterday.

The county’s seven-day average positivity rate, which evens out day-to-day variations, was 7.2% on Saturday, before the large bump in positive tests on Sunday. By Monday, the seven-day average positivity rate had climbed to 7.6% in Suffolk.

The Riverhead focus zone, designated as a hot-spot by the state on Nov. 23, rose from an 8.7% positivity rate on Saturday to 9.1% on Sunday, the most recent data currently available from the state. The positivity rate in Suffolk’s other focus zone, Hampton Bays, declined a bit, from 8.7% on Saturday to 8.6% on Sunday. The Riverhead zone includes most of the Riverhead hamlet in the Town of Riverhead and parts of the hamlets of Flanders, Riverside and Northampton in the Town of Southampton. The Riverhead focus zone designated by the state Nov. 23

The state does not report the number of confirmed cases in the individual focus zones or the number of tests administered, the two data points used to calculate the testing percent positive, often referred to as the positivity rate.

There were 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Town of Riverhead on Monday, bringing the township’s total confirmed cases to 1,677.

Thirty percent of Riverhead’s total confirmed cases since the outbreak began in March have been reported in the month of December.

County Executive Steve Bellone yesterday called the ongoing increase in the county’s positivity rate over the past month “alarming” and urged residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve “responsibly and safely” with only members of their own households.

“The surge we are continuing to see should make anyone planning to attend a celebration with individuals outside of your household rethink their plans,” Bellone said.

“Staying home and celebrating only with your immediate family is the best bet when it comes to keeping our friends, family, and neighbors healthy,” he said.

“We knew this holiday season would be challenging, but we are trending in a dangerous direction,” Bellone said. We need to slow the spread. Everyone has a part to play. Mask up, practice social distancing, and limit gatherings.”

Hospitalizations continue to climb

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Suffolk — and across New York State — continue to climb.

Total COVID hospitalizations in Suffolk rose to 694 people Monday, an increase of 17 in 24 hours, according to data provided by the county. Of those hospitalized, 69 were new admissions, 101 were in intensive care and 55 were in ICU and on ventilators. Hospital capacity in Suffolk was 23% on Monday.

Hospitalization trends track infection rate trends, and tend to lag one to two weeks behind infection, according to health officials.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Suffolk on March 8.

Suffolk reported 12 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, bringing to 2,274 the number of Suffolk residents who have died as a result of the disease since the first deaths were reported in Suffolk on March 2.

