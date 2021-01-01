Here’s a view of daybreak and sun-up from the end of Meetinghouse Creek on the Peconic River in Aquebogue on New Year’s Day, 2021.
May your New Year be as beautiful as the sunrise was this morning. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace in 2021.
Photos and video by Denise Civiletti
