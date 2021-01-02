Riverhead police arrested a man with a handgun who was involved in a disturbance at a Riverhead laundromat yesterday afternoon.

Police said patrol officers responded to the 58 Laundry, located at 1080 Old Country Road at 3:10 p.m. yesterday for a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a handgun.

Responding officers were able to locate and detain the subject. They also recovered the handgun without further incident, police said in a press release late last night.

Police said they arrested Alfredo Mendoza-Garcia, no age or address provided by police. He was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, according to the report.

Mendoza-Garcia was processed on the stated charges and held for arraignment, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.