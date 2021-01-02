Riverhead police arrested a man with a handgun who was involved in a disturbance at a Riverhead laundromat yesterday afternoon.
Police said patrol officers responded to the 58 Laundry, located at 1080 Old Country Road at 3:10 p.m. yesterday for a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a handgun.
Responding officers were able to locate and detain the subject. They also recovered the handgun without further incident, police said in a press release late last night.
Police said they arrested Alfredo Mendoza-Garcia, no age or address provided by police. He was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, according to the report.
Mendoza-Garcia was processed on the stated charges and held for arraignment, police said.
Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.