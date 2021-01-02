A Riverhead resident was slashed with a knife during a robbery attempt shortly before 1 a.m. today as the man was walking home on East Main Street near Union Avenue, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.

Police said they are searching for two suspects described as black males, about 30 years old, wearing dark-colored hoodies and dark-colored pants. One man was approximately 6’-0” tall with a thin build. The second was approximately 5’-10” tall, also with a thin build.

They were last seen running westbound on East Main Street, police said in a press release this morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Police received a call from a 37-year-old Riverhead man at 12:56 a.m. today reporting he had just been attacked while walking home on East Main Street in the area of Union Avenue. He said two men, one brandishing a knife, approached him and demanded his give them his belongings. He said he refused and attempted to flee. The man with the knife swung the knife at the victim and striking him in the hand, causing a laceration, police said. The victim was able to flee and call the Riverhead Town Police Department for assistance.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.