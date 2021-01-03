The Ever-Ready Engine Company #3 held their last monthly meeting for the year 2020 on Friday, Dec. 18 with the election of officers for the incoming new year. Elected as Captain Joe Bernat, First lieutenant Andrew Smith, Second Lieutenant Justin Berry, Secretary Donald Owen and Treasurer Tom Pipczynski, Jr. Congratulations to Greg Szlejter as the newest Ex Captain and for all his hard work, dedication for the past six years and especially during this past year with COVID-19. Wishing all the officers the best in the upcoming 2021-2022 year and to Greg in his next endeavors.

The Riverhead Photo Club will be holding their annual photo exhibition during the months of January and February. Since the Covid-19 virus has caused the closing of the Overton Gallery in the Riverhead Free Library, they will host the exhibition virtually. The Riverhead Photo Club will present the members’ best work and you can check out the club’s web page at https://riverheadphotoclub.org/contests/winter2021show.html beginning on Jan. 4 and lasting through Feb. 28. Hoping you will enjoy the exhibit and to learn more about the club. The contact information is also on the web page — maybe you would like to try your hand at photography for enjoyment and become a member. Never too old to learn something new and make new friends too.

Father (Peter) Piotr Narkiewicz formerly a well-loved priest active with the parish children enjoying the cardboard boat races and altar service society at St. Isidore’s Roman Catholic Church was recently transferred to St. Agnes Church in Greenport. He is quite active in his new position and has taken on John’s Place, an emergency winter homeless shelter located in the Parish Hall of St. Agnes Church. Winter, naturally is a big challenge for the homeless but this year COVID-19 makes the challenge even greater. The pandemic has increased the need that St. Agnes parish has allowed Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach to use the Parish Hall to serve an additional three nights a week. Father Peter is reaching out for your help with donations small or large to help pay for the heat, water, gas and electricity to help the needy— which includes a hot meal, showers, clothes and a safe place to sleep, eat breakfast and get a bag lunch as they leave. If you would like to send a check please send to St. Agnes Church, c/o John’s Place, 523 Front Street, Greenport NY 11944.

The First Baptist Church of Riverhead and the Rev. Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast Committee’s 36th annual celebration will be held as a “Commemorative Virtual Event” on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. Honorees include The Butterfly Effect Project and Open Arms Care Center, Pronto of Long Island and Dr. Errol D. Toulan Jr. our Suffolk County Sheriff. Keynote speaker is Tracey A. Edwards, Long Island Regional Director of the NAACP and Commissioner of New York State Public Service Commission. You can donate today at MLK2021.org or send a check to MLK2021, c/o First Baptist Church, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead, NY 11901. You can purchase e-journal ads and view sponsorship opportunities at www.mlk2021.org or call the Rev. Cynthia Liggon, assistant pastor, at 631-727-3446, extension 11. All donations support the Family Community Life Center’s mission to transform families and build community. To remember the works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is to complete his work, take risks and fulfill his dream of peace.

Congratulations to William Van Helmond of Jamesport which is official he just became the new Chairman of the Suffolk County Libertarian Party. What an honor it is.

Oops! A few birthdays got by me between my two previous columns. So now I want to wish belated happy birthdays to Ellen Kramer on Dec. 16; Rich Freeborn on Dec. 17; Karen Fleischman and Jeanine Zeltmann on Dec. 18; Eileen Benthal, Caroline Stepnoski and Rose Haupt on Dec. 19. This came to my attention while having lunch this week at Pulaski Grille with two good friends Cindy Hynds and Rose Haupt, when Rose said I didn’t see my name in your birthday list in the column, I said Rose I did put your birthday in the Dec. 6 column, so after our lunch I came home and realized not only did I miss hers, I also missed four days too. So, I apologize and wish all of you a wonderful birthday year!

Happy birthday wishes to Muriel Froehlich on Jan. 3; Millie Roth on Jan. 4; Kobe Wilkinson on Jan. 5; Dennis Hamill on Jan. 6; Jesse Goodale IV on Jan. 8; Lori Hulse on Jan. 9; Mary Eliot on Jan. 10; Lauren Reichel, Kerri Cybulski, Richie Gadzinski on Jan. 11; Karen Heppner on Jan. 12; Dale Messina, Tony Naugles and Adam Wilinski on Jan. 13; Frances Mapes and Mary Ann Trojanowski on Jan. 14; Corale Bloss, Karen Paulick, Frank Stepnoski and Mark Gajowski on Jan. 15, Logann Kurpetski and Arianna Mielnicki on Jan. 16. Enjoy your day.

Get well wishes to Bertha Kulesa and Shep Scheinberg.

Be sure to fly your flag proudly on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 18. This day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January.

Happy New Year to all — hoping 2021 will be a happy, healthy and a prosperous year for everyone. Be sure keep yourself mentally and physically fit and to take time this new year to call, write, email, text, zoom or messenger friends and loved ones — and also check on your neighbors to make sure they are weathering the pandemic okay.

