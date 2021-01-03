The body of an 18-year-old Riverhead man who went missing while kayaking in the Great Peconic Bay yesterday was recovered by police last night in Hampton Bays after an extensive multi-agency search, Riverhead Police said.

The Riverhead Police Department received a report of an overdue kayaker yesterday at about 4:15 p.m. Raistlin Ruther had launched his kayak at about 8 a.m. from West Street in South Jamesport, according to the report. The Riverhead Police dive team conducted a search of area waterways while patrol units searched area beaches, police said in a press release. Southold and Southampton police departments, emergency boats from numerous fire departments, the Suffolk County Police Aviation Section and U.S. Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter responded to assist with the search, police said.

A capsized kayak believed to belong to Ruther was located off the shore of Meschutt County Beach in Hampton Bays at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. The search continued and approximately an hour later, a Southold Police marine unit recovered Ruther’s body in the water in Hampton Bays.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating, police said.