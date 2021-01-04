COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to soar in Suffolk County as the more contagious UK variant has been confirmed in New York State for the first time.

The variant was identified in a COVID patient in the upstate community of Saratoga Springs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon. The infected individual, a man in his 60s, had no history of recent travel, suggesting that the variant of the virus is in the community, the governor said.

It was not unexpected. The more contagious virus mutation, first identified in the UK in September, is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible. It has been detected in dozens of countries and in three other states so far — Colorado, California and Florida. The variant has become highly prevalent in the UK, where today Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a strict national lockdown.

The UK variant is not believed to be more deadly, health experts say. But surges in COVID infections are inevitably accompanied by surges in hospitalizations and deaths.

Those trends are evident in Suffolk, where the testing positivity rate climbed to 11.3% yesterday, and COVID-19 was responsible for 93 new hospital admissions and 20 fatalities, according to data released by the county. COVID hospitalizations rose to 803 people yesterday, with 116 of those patients in intensive care units, 64 on ventilators.

There were 62 COVID hospitalizations today in Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, hospital president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said.

Infections in Suffolk’s two state-designated “hot spots” — Riverhead and Hampton Bays, both in PBMC’s service area — also continue to rise, climbing to 12.2% in the Riverhead zone and to 12.9% in Hampton Bays. Positivity rates for specific locations outside the hot spots are not published by the state.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Riverhead Town rose to 1,904 yesterday, up more than 17% since Christmas and more than 69% since Thanksgiving.

The Riverhead Central School District, back from the holiday break, today announced there were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district since Dec. 19, the first day of the break.

Statewide, the testing positivity rate climbed to 8.3%. There were 8,251 hospitalizations, the highest number since May 7. Of them, 925 were new admissions. There were 170 COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday.