Mariana Buczynska of Riverhead died Dec. 31, 2020 at age 87.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Jan. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead.

A complete obituary will follow.