Marianna Buczynska of Riverhead died on Dec. 31, 2020. She was 87 years old.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1933 in Nielawice, Poland to Jozef and Aleksandra (Zalewska) Pienkowski.

She worked as a tailor at Hampton Arrow Cleaners in Southampton for 22 years. She was a member of Saint Isidore’s R.C. Church. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, cooking and baking.

She was predeceased by her husband Marian Buczynski in 2009 and by her siblings, Boleslaw Pienkowski, Stanislaw Pienkowski, Lucyna Fabiszewska and Jadwiga Krawczyk. She is survived by her children, Mark Buczynski (Dorothy) of Riverhead and Eva Buczynski Burton (Randy) of Billerica, Massachusetts and by her grandchildren, Andrew of Denver, Colorado, Julia and Alec of Riverhead, and Michael and Alexandra Burton of Billerica, Massachusetts.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Jan. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be held at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church. Donations to St. Isidore’s Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead would be appreciated.