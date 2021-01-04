Parents can schedule a curbside appointment to obtain an Operation Safe Child ID card for their child or children Monday through Friday at the Riverhead Sheriff’s Office at 100 Center Drive in Riverhead.

After calling (631)852-3763 for an appointment, parents and children will be met curbside where each child’s photo and fingerprint will be taken in the car. The ID card will be created and delivered in less than ten minutes and can be carried in the parent’s wallet or bag.

Parents may opt-in to have their child’s or children’s information stored digitally in the Division of Criminal Justice Services in Albany and may be used in an Amber Alert.

Operation Safe Child was created in July 2005 in order to ensure in the event of a missing child a recent photo, detailed information and fingerprints are available to aid in the investigation. The card will contain information such as the child’s full name, date of birth, gender, height, weight, hair color, eye color and more.

For more information and for other Suffolk County Sheriff’s community and school programs please visit their website.

Source: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office press release