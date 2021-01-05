Patricia Claire Repetti of Riverhead died at her home on Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old.

Born in Southampton on Feb. 9, 1935, she was the daughter of Albert T. and Claire J. (Shableski) Ellwood. She attended Riverhead schools and graduated in January 1952. Post-graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Raffee law firm until starting her family. Later, she worked as a title searcher and then for the County of Suffolk until her retirement.

She married the love of her life, Anthony C. Repetti on Nov. 7, 1981 and they were blessed with 22 beautiful years together.

Predeceased by her husband Anthony and her brother Roger Ellwood, she is survived by her children, Thomas J. Goodwin (Sandra) of Riverhead, Kathleen Luce (Hallock) of Riverhead, Patricia A. Goodwin of Central Islip, and Laurie J. Koplinka of Riverhead, and by her stepson, Anthony J. Repetti of Woodside. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Hal and Michael Luce; Thomas and Nicole Goodwin; Gregory and Hillary Koplinka; and Ann Marie, Janine, and Matthew Repetti. Her two great-grandchildren, Hailey Luce and Nathan Goodwin were her shining stars.

The family will receive visitors at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead on Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, East End Hospice, or St. Isidore’s Church.