The town board’s appointment yesterday of Kenneth Rothwell to fill Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio’s seat on the town board, though it didn’t draw an opposing vote, was not without controversy.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent last week put forward a resolution naming Riverhead resident Marylin Winter to the seat. But the board’s lone Democrat heard no support from the other board members.

But her measure gained support from community members in social media posts, letters to the town board and comments at the yesterday’s board meeting.

What Kent’s resolution didn’t gain was a second.

Introducing her resolution to appoint Winter, she called her an “active community member… with a deep understating of the families that live in our town.” Kent noted Winter’s military service and service on various boards and committees in town.

“She has stepped up again and again, in leadership roles strongly advocating for all of us,” Kent said.

Kent stressed that in addition to all her credentials, Winter “would bring the perspective of an African American woman to our town government,” she said. “And I believe this would be a step in the right direction for our beautifully diverse community.”

With no second forthcoming, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar asked the town clerk to read the next resolution, appointing Rothwell to the seat, which was adopted by a 3-0 vote, with Kent abstaining.

By that point in the meeting, the board had already heard comments from 10 speakers advocating for Winter’s appointment. Many called for diversity in town government, especially on the town board, citing its historic lack of representation of the African-American community. Others praised Winter for her personal qualifications and community service. Still others criticized the way the board went about selecting a replacement for Giglio, relying on the Riverhead Town Republican Committee to screen prospective candidates.

In the end, though, the three Republican members of the board — the supervisor and council members Tim Hubbard and Frank Beyrodt — moved forward with their intended appointment.

Beyrodt voted yes without comment.

Kent abstained because she had committed to a different candidate, she said. “I know the Rothwell family from our community and I have a great respect for them,” Kent said, adding if Rothwell were appointed to the board, she looks forward to working with him and would do her best to have a great working relationship with him.

Before casting his vote for Rothwell, Hubbard said he agreed “with almost everything” said by those advocating for Winter’s appointment.

“I’ve known her for a few years, I’ve known her family for longer. She’s a hard-working person, she cares about this town. And I honestly hope that she decides to run for office because she will have my support,” Hubbard said. Then he reiterated his prior comment that the vacancy should be filled by Republican because voters elected a Republican to the seat in the first place. “Jodi is a Republican and that seat is Republican,” Hubbard said.

“If the shoe were on the other foot, and the Democratic Party was in a 4-1 situation up here or 3-1 as we are now, the same exact thing would happen,” Hubbard said.

“Mr. Rothwell is a Republican and as I stated, I will vote to put a Republican in this seat. His business experience is second to none. what he has done in his in his career, what he’s done with his businesses and expansion, and the people in the community that he has helped — he’s done a tremendous job.”

Aguiar said her vote to support Rothwell was based on her own “due diligence” consisting of “various interviews” she conducted.

“I did not consider people on their party. I’ve made an independent decision. And I am going to vote yes,” Aguiar said.

“I believe that the candidate that is being presented now has the interest of the entire town, as I did when I ran, I didn’t run on Hispanic. I didn’t run necessarily — I had the party designation and I had their support. But to say that a seat belongs to one individual, I’m not too sure about that. But I respect the councilman’s words. And I am going to vote yes,” Aguiar said.

“And concerning Marylin Winter, I’ve known her for a few years. And she has a lot of potential. She’s done a lot for our community. And she has a career. And there’s always going to be a council or supervisor seat. So this is the first time being exposed. And we’ve been — we hope that she continues working with our community. I vote yes,” she said.

After the meeting Winter thanked Kent for nominating her and said she was deeply appreciative of the support shown by the community.

“The community at large was ready to accept a diversified town board, however, the Riverhead Town Board did not deliver,” Winter said. “Party-favorite voting overrides the voice of the community and thus, the community’s voice unfortunately fell on deaf ears.”

Winter said it was “clear that race played a major factor” in the board’s decision.

“Some are willing to play sports with us, have their children play with our children, but not willing to open the door to be seated at the boardroom table,” she said.

“My thoughts went directly to the quote of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to the United States Congress, and who also had the audacity to run for the U.S. Presidency: ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,’” Winter said.

Winter said she believes yesterday was “an awakening of Riverhead.”

Kathy McGraw of Northville expressed a similar sentiment.

“They had the chance to do something significant and meaningful for Riverhead,” she said of the town board. “Instead, they let politics destroy what could have been a real step forward for unity. By not selecting Ms. Winter, such a worthy candidate, they slapped people of color in the face,” McGraw said.

“And for what? Politics, pure and simple.”