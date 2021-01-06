Matthew M. Rolle of Aquebogue died on Jan. 4, 2021 at his home. He was 36 years old.

He was born on April 1, 1984 in Charleston, South Carolina to Mark and Kay Rolle.

He attended school in the Mattituck/Cutchogue School District. In high school, Matthew received numerous awards and honors while playing baseball, basketball and soccer; he was the Male Athlete of the Year for Mattituck in 2002 and also was named to the All County Team for baseball. He then attended Lewis University where he earned a partial baseball scholarship at the NCAA Division II level. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2007 and then returned to his hometown of Cutchogue.

He started a small detailing business and began bartending at many local restaurants. He worked for the Riverhead School District in the buildings and grounds department.

He was a member of the Cutchogue Volunteer Fire Department since 2008 and joined their VFD Panthers Racing Team played the bass drum in the marching band, and was certified in water rescue and RIT (rapid intervention team). He was lieutenant of truck 8-5-7 and Chairman of the Chicken Barbeque in 2014. He was honored by the Cutchogue Fire Department in 2011 as the Probationary Firefighter of the Year.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his family.

Matt was predeceased by his grandparents Walter and Jean Rolle, step-grandmother, Florence Rolle, aunt Diane Rolle-Miller, and grandparents Clinton and Alma Burchfield of TX.

He is survived by his wife Haley Rolle (Willumsen), his children, Clayton and Lylah Rolle, his parents and his brother Michael (Sarah) Rolle.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Coster Heppner Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations to Tunnels to Towers would be appreciated.