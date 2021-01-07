The Riverhead Town Police Department has four new officers — and six more on the way.

The town board on Tuesday appointed the new probationary officers: Matthew Staker, Logan Frati, Joseph Trivelli and Katerina Hatzinikolaou.

The board appointed a fifth probationary officer, Brett Drost, who was immediately placed on an unpaid leave of absence until his return from active military duty.

The board also appointed five additional probationary police officers, who were also placed on unpaid leaves of absence until they completion of the recruit training session at the Suffolk County Police Academy. The new recruits are: Anthony Chiaramonte, Nelson Perez, Kevin Thomas, Cole Montefusco and Travis Wooten. Upon graduation they will become active probationary officers as long as they meet the requirements for employment.