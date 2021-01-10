Allan C. Dickerson of Mattituck died on Jan. 5, 2021. He was 88 years old.

The family will hold a private prayer service officiated by Monsignor Joe Staudt.

The family is planning to hold a public service in the spring or early summer when it safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart R.C. Church in support of maintenance issues at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Post Office Box 926, Cutchogue, New York 11935 or American Legion Boys’ State Department of New York in memory of Allan Dickerson, c/o Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 American Legion, Post Office Box 591, Southold, New York 11971 would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.