Gerard A. Brockhoff of Riverhead died on Jan. 6, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 77 years old.

He was born on June 11, 1943 in Queens to Vincent Brockhoff and Mary Higgins. He worked as a machinist for LIRR Hillside Facility in Hollis, New York.

He is survived by his wife Carole Thone, children Christopher (Tracy) and Patricia (Stephen) Hobin, one brother and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 13 for 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. There will be a memorial mass on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church.