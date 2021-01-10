High school seniors who had a parent or guardian diagnosed with breast cancer and live in and attend school in the Riverhead, Mattituck, Southold, Greenport or Shelter Island schools may apply for a scholarship offered by the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

Applicants must submit an essay describing the impact that breast cancer had on their life. The essay should also include how personal activities, interests or career choices were affected by the diagnosis and how a degree or certificate will impact their future.

The scholarship application will be open until Monday, March 1.

“We are very excited about expanding our services with this new scholarship program. This is a chance to help a teenager whose life may have been significantly changed by breast cancer in the immediate family,” said member of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition Board of Directors Shannon Reitz.