Raistlin Raven Ruther, 18, of Riverhead, New York, died January 2, 2021 in the Peconic Bay.

Raistlin was born Aug. 15, 2002, in Southampton, New York to Laura Schwarz and Brock Ruther.

He attended Riverhead High School and graduated in 2020. He enjoyed being a member of ROTC and attended BOCES carpentry.

Raistlin loved being on the waters of the Peconic Bay and the Long Island Sound with his kayak named The Bay Dream. He enjoyed boxing, nutrition, hiking in the woods and along the beaches, sharing photos and videos of our beautiful area, and being with family. Gentle and loving, he was very motivational and kind to others, and was a beloved joy to his many family and friends who loved him.

He is survived by his mother Laura Schwarz Gandara, two younger brothers Jason and Ocean Gandara, two older sisters Ashley and Abigail Ruther, grandparents Michael and Barbara Schwarz, grandparents Joan Nockelin and Ronald Ruther, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Brock Ruther and great-grandparents Rose and Thomas Vassallo.

In honor of Raistlin’s beautiful spirit to be kind and helpful, the family asks that you live with kindness and generosity in your hearts, do beach clean-ups and help keep our local beaches and waters healthy, and if you see someone who needs help please help them. Donations may be made in his name to local food banks and community organizations helping others. Raistlin would want us to pay it forward and live life to the fullest.

Arrangements were held with Rothwell Funeral Home.

The family thanks the Riverhead Police Department, all East End police and fire departments, Coast Guard, and Rothwell Funeral Home.