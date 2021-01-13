Allan C. Dickerson of Mattituck died Jan. 5, 2020. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Southold to George and Lizbeth Dickerson. His family moved to Mattituck when he was a child and he finished his schooling there, excelling academically and athletically.

It was there that he met the love of his life, Charlotte. After enlisting and serving in the Army during the Korean War, they were married in June 1955 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.

He ran the Roy Reeve Insurance Agency in Mattituck from 1974 to 1994. He also served on the board of directors for Southold Savings Bank and North Fork Bank until it was bought out by Capital One. A 63-year member of the Mattituck Fire Fire Department, he served as a firefighter, chief, EMT, AEMT, and fire district treasurer.

He was a proud, active parishioner and trustee of Sacred Heart Parish and Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, as well as a founding member of Sacred Heart School. He was a long-time member and former president of the North Fork Country Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus Marian Council, American Legion, North Fork Preserve and Marratooka Club.

Allan and Charlotte lived life to the fullest, participating in Broadway musical productions at Mattituck High School with their friends, family camping trips all over the northeast, hunting and fishing with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, his three sons, Bruce (Katie), Jim (Carol), Tom (Cathie), and a daughter, Patti Homan (Ken); by his grandchildren, Nicholas, Julianne, Kyle, Betsy, Kelsey, Brianne, Cody, Jennifer, Rachel, Callie, Graham, Jackie and Joe; and by six great-grandchildren. He was a dear friend and “Uncle Tuffy” to many more. He was predeceased by his four siblings, Hank, Rod, Phil and Edith Charkow.

Monsignor Joseph Staudt conducted a private prayer service with the family at DeFriest- Grattan Funeral Home. The family plans to hold a public service and celebration of life this spring or summer, when it is safe to do so.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart R.C. Church in support of maintenance issues at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, P.O. Box 926, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or to American Legion Boys’ State Department of New York, c/o Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 American Legion, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the outpouring of and kindness from friends and the community during this difficult time.