Bernard “Ben” Robins of Cutchogue died on Jan. 8, 2021. He was 95 years old.

He was born June 11, 1925 to Frank and Stella (Bukala) Szymanski. He was raised in South Ozone Park and attended Brooklyn Technical High School. He graduated in 1943. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed at several air bases in California and Florida following boot camp and training.

He then attended the Academy of Aeronautics and graduated in 1951. He worked at Grumman Aerospace for 19 years, starting at the Bethpage facility and transferring to Calverton when he relocated to Cutchogue. He then worked as an engineering technician for the federal government at the Plum Island Animal Disease Research Center. He retired in 2001.

He helped found the North Fork Baptist church in the 1960s with a group of friends of faith and served as the treasurer. He also started a teen center there and was active in that church until it closed in the 1980s. Since then, he has worshipped at Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead and sometimes at the Southold Presbyterian Church in Southold. He was a part of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, clamming, tinkering around the yard, preparing the bulkhead and dock, using his metal detector, collecting golf balls, attending his grandchildren’s events and hosting the annual summer family picnic at Plum Island.

He was predeceased by his sister Marie and his son Brian. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marion, his son Dale (Jane), daughter-in-law Debra Dolan, grandchildren, Mary Kathleen, Carolynne, Caitlin, Maggie, Kieran, James and Ian and three great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Calverton. A memorial service will be held in summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the East End Hospice.