John C. Conway of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2021. He was 56 years old.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1964 in Brooklyn to William and Patricia (Nash) Conway. He graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. He served in the Marines from 1982 to 1984.

He worked as a framer in construction. His hobbies included art, drawing, painting and being a friend to everyone.

He is survived by his daughter Britiane (Kevin) Johnson of Riverhead, his mother Patricia, his siblings, Steven of Spring Valley, N.Y., Michelle Wright of South Carolina, Kyle of Middletown, N.Y. and Lincoln of Middletown, N.Y.; and by his grandchildren, Kevin Johnson Jr. and Kamya Johnson.

The cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.