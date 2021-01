John J. Nickles Sr. of Southold died on Jan. 12, 2021. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.