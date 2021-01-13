Shirley J. Elliston of Riverhead died on Jan. 10, 2021 at her home. She was 74 years old.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1946 in Southampton to Donald and Mildred (Smith) Oliver. She worked as an accountant at Seafield Center in Westhampton.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Riverhead, Elks Club, Eastern Star and the Riverhead Republican Committee. Her hobbies included crafts, embroidery, crocheting and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband James. She is survived by her children Tammy Robinkoff of Riverhead, Craig Camerer of Connecticut, Wade Camerer of Florida and Jerry Elliston of Colorado, siblings Donald Oliver Sr., Suzanne Lynch, Fred Oliver, Harry Oliver, Steven Oliver, Richard Oliver, Daniel Oliver and Tracey Moore, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.