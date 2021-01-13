Teresa Lul of Riverhead died on Jan. 10, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 83 years old.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1937 in Poland. She worked in housekeeping at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was a member of St. Isidore Church and sang in the church choir. Her hobbies included cooking, helping others and her family.

She is survived by her husband Antoni, sons Andrew of Riverhead, Thomas of Riverhead and Jerry of Riverhead, brother Daniel Gutowski, sister Marisa Godlewska and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be follow at 12 p.m. at Saint Isidore Church. Interment will be held at Isidore Cemetery.