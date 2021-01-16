Barbara S. Zybowski of Riverhead died on Jan. 13, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 96 years old.

She was born on June 9, 1924 in New Jersey to Charles Marek and Barbara Kopicy. She worked as an aerospace riveter at Republic Aviation in Farmingdale.

She was predeceased by her husband Adam Frank. She is survived by her daughter Barbara.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Interment of cremains will follow at 11 a.m. at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.