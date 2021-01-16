Carla Florence Dietrichson of Hauppauge and Greenport died on Jan. 12, 2021. She was 94 years old.

She was born in Bellaire, Queens to Helene and Carl Sandhop. She attended Andrew Jackson High School and then Barnard College and Scudder Business Academy.

She worked for Grumman as an executive secretary for the head of Grumman’s guided missile program, an office manager of her father’s manufacturing company and a nursing assistant and office manager for a doctor in Levittown. Later, she worked for Suffolk County Dept. of Social Services where she stayed until her retirement.

Her hobbies include bridge, golf, boating, traveling, needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Her family said she “was a kind and loving person, always with a smile for everyone.”

She is survived by her husband Robert, children Laura Helf (John) and Neil (Dale), grandchildren Brandon Kelly (Andrea), John Helf Jr. (Nicole), Robert Helf (Sara), Christina, Joshua, Jacob, James and Jesse, seven great-grandchildren and her sister Audrey Muller.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 5 pm at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. A private interment will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation or American Heart Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

