Rosemarie Harris of Florida, formerly of Riverhead, died on Ja. 10, 2021 in Saint Augustine, Florida. She was 85 years old.

She was born on June 24, 1935 in Southampton to Frank and Pauline (Danoswki) Harris. She worked as a contract administrator for military electronics.

She is survived by her partner of 35 years, Captain Dick.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.