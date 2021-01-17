Riverhead town historian Georgette Case has been the recipient of many historical donations about Riverhead Town during the year 2020. In fact, donations were doubled from the prior year and included photographs and stories about the Bruno family and their duck farms on West Main Street and the Nugent family who lived in Riverhead for numerous generations. The Nugent family also owned a dairy farm where Suffolk County Center is now situated. The Nugent family included a Riverhead constable.

Documents and maps from a family’s four generations, and a donated booklet about growing up in Riverhead written by Mrs. Acker were added to the town’s historian’s collections. Two beautiful pen and ink drawings of two doctors’ homes were given anonymously. A gift from another state was a silver commemorative spoon picturing the Griffing water Tower that stood on Bridge Street (Peconic Avenue) at one time.

If you are unsure if your memorabilia about someone or something from any of the hamlets in the Town of Riverhead is of historical value, please contact the historian’s office. Our historian Georgette Case will be happy to let you know if your submission is suitable for the town’s collection. Send her an email. or call her at 631-369-9717. Office hours are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Peconic Bay Medical Center Auxiliary will be holding a “Heart Health Raffle” from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. One winner a day so there are 28 chances to win some cash prizes from $40 to $200 a day. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25 and are on sale in the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s gift shop. Make check payable to PBMC Auxiliary. You can also call the PBMC Foundation Office at 631-548-6080 for more information. A great gift to give your special someone for Valentine’s Day! Hey — you never know.

The Riverhead Fire Department Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 held their election of officers for the 2021 year at their last monthly meeting and they are as follows: Captain Ed Aube, First Lieutenant Robert Doyle, Second Lieutenant Dave White, Secretary Jeffrey McCarthy, Assistant Secretary Paul Sparrow, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. The company thanks Ex-Captain Tom Fleischman for his years of service to the Fire Police Patrol Company #1 and especially for this past year due to COVID-19 making it an exceptionally challenging year.

The Redbird Hook and Ladder Company # 1 held their election of officers for the year 2021 at their last monthly meeting and they are as follows: Captain Lane Bubka, First Lieutenant Andrej Ceckowski, Second Lieutenant Brandon Ceckowski, Secretary Ryan McCardle and Treasurer Mark Gajowski Jr. A big thank you to Ex-Captain Marcin Tochman for his years of service and especially this past year due to the COVID-19 challenge to the company. He will be recognized with a plaque for his service hopefully at the next meeting. The firefighter of the year in the Redbird Hook and Ladder Company #1 will be revealed later in the year when the company is able to have guests attend. Congratulations to all and have a great year.

The Old Steeple Community Church UCC in Aquebogue, is focusing in the month of January an initiative “Soup-A-Bowl.” They are encouraging their congregation to donate a record number of cans of soup. If the community is interested in participating to help food pantries and put the church over the top with soup cans, the drop-off times are Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be a black history display at the Riverhead Free Library “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Building the Future with Traditions” during the month of February. Connect through history, viewing African art and artifacts, Caribbean and African clothing and historical portraits.

The Blaze Church, 50 Bell Avenue, Flanders continues to have a pantry open every Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. for those who are in need.

Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 7 and for all you football fanatics it has been an awful rough year with the pandemic. So, are you ready to rumble and root for your favorite team? I have my numbers in the super bowl pool. Do you have yours?

Happy birthday wishes to Tristan Krajewski and Lolly McKay on Jan. 17; Scott Kubacki and Kaden Linnen who turns 9 years old on Jan. 18; Fran Friszolowski, Becky Hubbard, Adam Bugdin, Marissa Kess, Sarah Paulos and Barry Palmer on Jan. 19; Tim Griffing Jr on Jan. 20; Bryan Krajewski, Sean Rachubka and Louise Meyer on Jan. 21; Patricia Gadzinski and Sebastian Hulse on Jan. 22; Truman Bubka turns five years old, Michael Young and Andrew Pekar on Jan. 23; Amy (Wooten) Guecha, Laurie Downs and Adelaide Skop on Jan. 25; Les Grefe and Justin Harris on Jan. 26; Chrissie Reichel, Tim Lessard and Pam Carey on Jan. 27; Marvin Warner on Jan. 28; Jette Grefe and Seth Bishop on Jan. 29; Ariel Reichel and Ashley (Hulse) Beeker on Jan. 31; Seth Fruedenberg on Feb. 1; Milli Smith on Feb. 2; Billy Hartmann on Feb. 3; Tom Troyan, Jude Petrowski, Bob Szczepanik on Feb. 4; Melvin Henderson Jr and Sydney Kito on Feb. 5. Enjoy your special day!

Happy 68th wedding anniversary wishes to Dolly and Robert Hartmann on Jan. 30. Have a wonderful day!

Get well wishes to Sandra Hynds, Christine Prete, Harriet Carver and Karen Heppner.

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.