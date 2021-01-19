Joseph C. Brynda, of Indiana, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 9, 2021. He was 68 years old.

He was born in Greenport on Feb. 15. 1952, the son of Chester and Evelyn (Cubulski) Brynda. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971. He married Dolores Eck on Dec. 17, 1976 at St. John’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. He worked as a truck driver for Burt’s Reliable. He enjoyed auto racing, wrestling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Dolores and his children Joseph of Riverhead and Tracy Webster of Indiana. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.