Anne (“Nancy”) Putnam Pettit of Southold, formerly of Huntington, died on January 16, 2021. She was 92 years old.

She was born on July 8, 1928 in Chatham, New Jersey to Florence (Benfield) and Edwin Putnam. She graduated from Chatham High School.

She was a stay-at-home mother. She volunteered at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home and Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was a member of the North Fork Chorale and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport and was part of the Altar Guild.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert and siblings Edwin Jr., Florence and Elizabeth Putnam Von Seggern. She is survived by her children Robert Halsey Jr., Cynthia Pettit Schoch Van Voris, James Corwin and David Howell and grandchildren Daniel, Alexander, Amelia, Nicholas Schoch, Edward Schoch, Steven, Gregory, Michael, Annie, Conor and Trevor.

A private family service will be held at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Roger Joslin. In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048 would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.