Giuseppe Moretti of Riverhead, formerly of Queens, died on Jan. 17, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1936 in the Bronx to Lorenzo Moretti and Elena Baisi. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He owned Pop’s Bar in the Bronx. He coached little league for Bayside and Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Mulligan, by his children, Jennifer Sullivan, Kristen Cohan and Joseph Moretti and by his grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, Elena, Adelyn and Connor.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore’s R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. To pay tribute to the family, please visit the funeral home’s website.