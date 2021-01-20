John R. Lynch of Riverhead, formerly of Southold and Rockville Centre, died on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 82 years old.

He was born on July 2, 1938 in Oceanside to Edward and Clara (Jorgensen) Lynch. He attended college at the University of Bridgeport and Saint Johns University. He was a partner at Fritz, Farrell, O’Brien, Carrieri & Lynch P.C and was an attorney in Mineola for 40 years and then in Hauppauge.

He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Church and Sacred Heart Church. He was a member of the North Fork Country Club, a past president of the First American Title Company and a past president of the Three Village School District. His hobbies included spending time with his family, fishing and boating.

He is survived by his wife Judith,; by his children, Karen van Caulil of Florida, Christopher Lynch of Selden, Jeanne Marie Gobin of California and Beth Ann Prince of Colorado; by his brother Michael Lynch of Montana, sister Patricia Nelson of East Rockaway; by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.