John William Ludemann of Mattituck, formerly of Smithtown, died on Jan. 13, 2021. He was 88 years old.

He was born on May 10, 1932 in Richmond Hill, New York to Wilma (Wittenburg) and John W. Ludemann, Sr. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, was a U.S. Army Thunderbird and a part of the 45th Division Heartbreak Ridge.

After his service he worked as an electrician. He worked for his father at Ludemann Electric for several years, then began his own business, Long Island Signal Company, putting up many traffic lights on Long Island. Later he started Statustronics Corporation developing and installing emergency response systems for fire departments and universities. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck.

He was predeceased by his son Tommy and sister Virginia. He is survived by his partner of 30 years Dianne Parkin, children Raymond (Kelly) of Genoa, New York, Karen Shilliday (Mark) of North Port, Florida and Debora LaValle (Paul) of Beacon Falls, Connecticut; and by his grandchildren, Dillon, Gavin, Justin Feldmann, Jamie Feldmann, Alexa Bandurski, Paul LaValle, Joseph LaValle, Rachel LaValle, Samantha LaValle, Jonathan Glander and Graham Glander; five great-grandchildren and Dianne’s son Christian Glander (Angela).

The family received visitors on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

