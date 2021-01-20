LaKeisha E. Brown of Riverhead died on Jan. 15, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 39 years old.

She was born on May 3, 1981 in Southampton to Ralph and Robin (Robinson) Brown. She worked as a child care worker at Dory’s Day Care in Flanders. Her hobby was to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Kayla of Riverhead, parents, sister Brenda of Riverhead and grandparents Eugene and Mary Robinson of Riverhead.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.