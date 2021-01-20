Nestor Michael Palahnuk of Southold died on Jan. 17, 2021 at home. He was 85 years old.

He was born on July 15, 1935 in Brooklyn to Anne (Tresh) and Nestor Palahnuk. He was raised in Elmont, New York and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He attended Dayton College on a basketball scholarship.

He owned and operated his own steel brokerage firm for over 22 years. His hobbies included sports, gardening and cooking.

He was predeceased by his wife Nancy. He is survived by his children Laurie Ann Palahnuk of Mattituck and Michael Nestor Palahnuk of Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

