Claire Grace Fisher of Mattituck died on Jan. 20, 2021 at home. She was 91 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Jan. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.