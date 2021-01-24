Lillian Celic of Aquebogue died on Jan. 22, 2021 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 88 years old.

She was born on June 25, 1932 in Speonk to Stephan and Pauline (Lipka) Kratowich.

She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Isidore Church. Her hobbies included bingo, word search puzzles and babysitting grandchild and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband John and son-in-law Jack Hansen. She is survived by her daughter Denise Hansen of Jamesport, granddaughter Lisa (Jason) Johnson and three great-granddaughters.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church. Interment will be held at Saint Isidore Cemetery.