New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County dropped significantly in the past week to 9,673 in the seven-day period ending Jan. 22 from 12,173 in the seven-day period ending Jan. 15 — a decline of 20.5%.

Still, the weekly number of new cases remains higher than it was during the week ending Dec. 25 (8,268) and more than double during Thanksgiving week (4,003), which marked the beginning of the holiday season and the accompanying surge in new coronavirus infections.

The seven-day average testing percent-positive rate fell to 7.6% in Suffolk, its lowest since the week ending Dec. 25, when the seven-day average was 7.2%. The county reported 127,784 new test results this week.

Suffolk’s daily number of new confirmed cases per 100,000 population, a metric used to gauge the severity of an outbreak in an area, also continued to decline, falling to 87 per 100K Friday.

There were 600 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 22 with 837 average daily hospitalizations during that period.

There were 117 fatalities in Suffolk in the past week.

Suffolk County reported 142 new confirmed COVID cases in Riverhead Town last week. Data on the number of tests administered is not reported for individual towns.

The Riverhead Central School District reported a total of 18 cases in the week ending Jan. 22. The cases were spread across all school buildings except the middle school.