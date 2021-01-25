Maria Louise Ulmet of Mattituck died on Jan. 22, 2021. She was 93 years old.

She was born on July 18, 1927 in Lynbrook to Louise A. (Becker) and Herman A. Becker. She graduated from Lynbrook High School.

She was predeceased by her husband Warren. She is survived by her children Candee (Filiz L. Reed) of Riverhead, Adrienne Rehm (Christopher) of Mattituck and Brady (Kim) of Laurel; grandchildren Brady Scott, Devyn, Heather Bishop, Shannan Maida and Christopher Rehm; seven great-grandchildren and sister Louise McNulty of Sun City, Florida.



Viewing services were held for family members at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.



When it is safe to gather again, the family intends to host a memorial service.



Memorial donations in her name may be directed to Mattituck Fire Department, Southold Town Senior Services or East End Hospice.

