Claire Grace Fisher of Mattituck died on Jan. 20, 2021 at her home. She was 91 years old.

She was born on March 12, 1929 in the Bronx to Sophie Theresa (Bugdin) and Clifford Francis Saunders, Sr. She worked as a waitress for the Elbow Room in Jamesport for 45 years. She was a member of the Moose Club and Sacred Heart R.C. Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas and siblings Cliff Saunders, Ed Saunders, Frank Saunders and Dorothy Allen. She is survived by her children Tom Jr. of Mattituck, Gary of Calverton and Acenah Foulkes of Riverhead, granddaughter Meghan Foulkes of Queens and sister Patty Gaffga.

The family received visitors on Sunday, January 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Monday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978 would be appreciated.