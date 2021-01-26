Virginia M. “Ginger” Jones of Southold died on Jan. 18, 2021. She was 89 years old.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Dorothy (Allen) and Michael Marchese. She graduated from Springfield Classical High School in 1949. After graduation she attended Smith College and graduated in 1953 with a bachelors degree in music.

She worked as an accountant for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company in New York City. Later, she relocated to North Fork of Long Island in 1980 and pursed a career in music. She was an organist for Cutchogue Methodist Church, the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and an accompanist North Fork Chorale and Choruses with Southold Schools. “The thousands of hours she shared with the music students of Southold as she accompanied concerts, competitions, shows and college auditions were an integral part of the success of Southold Music Program.” said former Southold HS Music Teacher and Choral Director Pat Feiler.

Her hobbies included playing the harpsichord and piano as a member of the chamber music group “Basically Baroque,” singing with the “Smithereens” an all-female a Capella group, golf, reading, the New York Times Crossword Puzzles, animals and adored her Burmese Cats.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter, former husband James S. Williams, son Robert and brother Michael Marchese Jr. She is survived by her sons James Williams (Judy), Walter (Vicky), Daniel (Lucille), daughter-in-law Dru and grandchildren Emily Williams, Rachel Williams, Thomas, Stacey, Danielle, Bobby, Kate, and Emma.

When it is safe to gather again, the family intends to host a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ginger’s memory will go toward a music scholarship in her name, c/o Southold Music Boosters, Post Office Box 70, Southold, New York 11971.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.