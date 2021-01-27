The Riverhead Central School District’s Community Diversity and Cross-Cultural Task Force will hold a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place via Zoom. To participate register at this link: https://riverheadcsd.zoom.us/j/82841777211?pwd=QUZwcERkUEN5cEYzV3BkMDNJcmhvQTo9
All are welcome, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said at last night’s school board meeting.
“The meeting is open to all community members and aims to celebrate the rich diversity of Riverhead and discuss ideas and next steps to support the academic and social emotional success of all students,” a flyer posted yesterday on the district website states.
The Riverhead school district’s population is one of the most ethnically and racially diverse in Suffolk County.
According to preliminary 2020-2021 student enrollment data released last week by the State Education Department, 58% of the district’s students are Hispanic or Latino, 31% are white, 9% are Black or African American, 2% are multiracial, and 1% are Asian/Pacific Islander.
Riverhead’s total enrollment for the current school year is 5,581, according to the state data — an 8% from the 2019-2020 school year when, according to state data, Riverhead’s total enrollment was 6,065.
