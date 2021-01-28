Thomas R. Farruggia Sr. of Calverton died on Jan. 26, 2021 at his home. He was 70 years old.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1950 in Brooklyn to Charles Farruggia and Elizabeth Mauriello. He served in the Navy Reserve. He worked as an engineer for Northrop Grumman Corporation in Calverton.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Jardine, children Ed (Donna), Elizabeth and Tom (Jamie) Jr. and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends that wish to pay tribute may do so on the funeral home website.