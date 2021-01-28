Trancito A. Perez of Riverhead died on Jan. 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 73 years old.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1947 in Guatemala to Bonifacio and Guadelupe Perez. He worked as a foreman at DeLea Sod Farm.

He was predeceased by his wife Roselia. He is survived by his children Hansel of Brooklyn, Glenda of Riverhead and Byron, two grandchildren and many siblings.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Cremation will be private.