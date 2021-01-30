Douglas C. Bogovich of Mattituck died on Jan. 27, 2021 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 72 years old.

He was born on April, 1 1948 in the Bronx to Peter and Anne (Franolich) Bogovich. He worked for KG Brown Ice, and then Local 12 Heat and Frost Insulators Union. He then stated his own home improvement contracting business. He was an assistant Cub master for Pack 39 and coached Little League for many years. He loved the Great Peconic Bay and enjoyed boating and fishing in its waters.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Horton), his children, Douglas Jr. of Yaphank and Ryan of Mattituck; and his granddaughters, Amber and Alex. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Anne Giambrone, George Bogovich and Peter Franolich.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama. Interment will be held at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.