Jeannette C. Olmsted of Mattituck died on Jan. 28, 2021. She was 74 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.