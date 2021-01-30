William D. Zak, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 26, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was 67 years old.

He was born on March 24, 1953 to Cecelia (Kaleski) and William Zak. He retired from the Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Bill was a member of the Riverhead Elks Lodge, the BNL rifle and gun club, American Legion Post 318 and a Moose Lodge in Port St. Luce. His hobbies included the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Predeceased by his sister Marilyn, he is survived by his wife Diane, his daughter Kassy, his brother Richard and sister-in-law Rain.

A private interment will be held.