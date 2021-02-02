A community blood drive will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center — between the Carter’s and Columbia stores — hosted by State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, Jamesport Farm Brewery and New York Blood Center.

Blood donors over the age of 21 will receive a voucher for the Jamesport Farm Brewery and donors under 21 will receive a free t-shirt.

“The COVID pandemic has put tremendous strains on our blood centers, and they are in urgent need of donors,” said Palumbo. “If you are eligible to give blood, and would like to help out the community in these tough times, please make an appointment today. Your donation could be a lifesaver.”

Appointments can be made at www.nybc.org or (646)739-1927. Donors must wear a face mask or covering and will have their temperature taken. Donors may not donate if they have experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days, have tested positive or are required to self-quarantine.