Kay V. Goldsmith of Southold died on Jan. 30, 2021 at Stony Brook Hospital. She was 86 years old.

She was born in Greenport on Sept. 30, 1935 to Charles F. and Katheryn VanDuzer and attended Southold High School.

She earned twenty college credits and worked for 17 years as a teacher’s aide at BOCES in Westhampton for children with special needs. She was a member of the North Fork United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her son Gary R. Moeller. She is survived by her husband Alfred, children Cindy (Frankie) Benedetto of Bedford, Virginia, Lynn (Mark) Sutherland of Himrod, NY, Ken of Patchogue and Beth (Tom) Broadbent of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the North Fork United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.