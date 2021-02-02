Richard “Bruce” Lebkuecher of Cutchogue died at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home on Feb. 1, 2021. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1936 in Mineola to Zora (Petry) and John Phillip Lebkuecher and grew up in Carle Place. He was a member of the U.S. Army and was a part of The Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

He worked as a general handyman and delivery driver for All-pro Auto Parts in Mattituck and a member of Teamsters Local 239. He was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club, National Rifle Association and attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. His hobbies were tinkering on mechanical items and antique autos and gunsmithing.

He is survived by his sister Faith Nichols of Locust, North Carolina and cousin Joseph of Jamesport.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and Revered Ronald Wickey will hold services at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.